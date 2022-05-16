CCTV footage of Karachi blast near Memon Masjid surfaces

KARACHI: ARY News acquired CCTV footage of the bomb blast that took place near Memon Masjid of Karachi on Monday in which a woman lost her life and 11 got injured.

It showed that a powerful explosion hit the marketplace near Memon Masjid located at the MA Jinnah Road of the metropolis.

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) said that the terrorists used four to five kilograms of explosive material. The explosive material was commercial in which ball bearings were used, the BDS officials said.

According to the BDS report, the bomb explosion was caused by a remote-controlled device, whereas, the pattern of the bomb blast was the same as the terrorists used in the Saddar incident.

The CCTV footage showed that the bomb explosion occurred after two persons on a motorcycle passed through the street which resulted in stampede in the market.

‘Motorcycle used for bombing’

Investigation sources told ARY News that the motorcycle used to carry out the bomb blast was traced after the investigators reassembled the damaged chassis. It was learnt that the explosive material was allegedly planted in motorcycle number KEA-9658.

The investigation institutions conducted a raid at the motorcycle owner’s house in Gulistan-e-Johar. According to the records, the motorcycle was registered with the name of Sheikh Pervaiz Rehman.

Another bomb blast hits Karachi

A woman namely Sania lost her life and 11 persons sustained injuries in a bomb blast near Memon Masjid at MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on Monday night.

12 persons including policemen were wounded in the bomb explosion in Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Masjid located at MA Jinnah Road.

A police van was completely destroyed and several vehicles were partially damaged in the powerful explosion. Sources told ARY News that the explosive material was apparently planted in a motorcycle which blew up through a remote-controlled device.

A woman succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The wounded persons included ASI Badaruddin.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the whole area, whereas, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) started the search operation.

