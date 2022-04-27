Karachi blast witness recalls how tragedy unfolded

An unnamed eye-witness of the suicide blast at the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi said the explosion happened when its director Huang Guiping came to take a class.

A security guard recalled the suicide blast – carried out by Shari Baloch of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army – happened when the scholar’s vehicle made a turn.

The other two slain Chinese officials were Ding Mupeng and Chen Sai. Their driver Khalid also died in the terror attack.



The witness said the noise of the blast was deafening. He added that they had to put out the fire by themselves.

He added that Huang Guiping used to come for lunch in the afternoon after ending his classes at 11 am. He said he hadn’t seen the attacker in the vicinity before.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had condemned the blast and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the terrorist attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

