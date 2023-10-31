Karachi board delays student’s matric marksheets

KARACHI: Despite passing two months after the matric result announcement, a total of 37,000 general group students are still waiting for their mark sheets, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The caretaker government in Sindh, along with the educational departmental boards, has shown a lack of interest and negligence on an issue related to printing the mark sheets of thousands of matric pass students in Karachi.

According to the reports, the general group results were released on August 25, while the science group results were announced on September 28.

However, even after the passing of two months, around 37,000 students from the general group are still awaiting their mark sheets. Meanwhile, approximately 190,000 students of the science group were unable to receive their mark sheets.

This delay has created severe problems for students who require their mark sheets for various purposes.

In addition, there are allegations of changes in matriculation results in science group roll numbers from educational departmental boards, which are currently under investigation.

Sources within the board stated that the printing of mark sheets was halted due to an ongoing investigation.