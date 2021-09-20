Karachi-bound flight develops fault moments before take-off

ISLAMABAD: A Karachi-bound flight of private airlines, AirSial, developed a technical fault moments before take-off at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The flight of a private airline had to take-off from Islamabad Airport for Karachi Intneratnaional Airport, but developed a fault, minutes before take-off.

The spokesperson of the airlines said that engineers are changing the tires of the plane, while the passengers of the flight have been moved to the lounge, where they are being taken care of.

The spokesperson further added that the flight is expected to leave for Karachi around 3pm today.

On August 19, last year, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight had landed safely at Karachi airport, after it developed a technical fault en route from Abu-Dhabi to Peshawar.

The pilot of PIA flight no. PK-218 contacted the air traffic controller (ATC) after the plane developed mid-air fault in its hydraulics system. The pilot of the plane wisely landed it safely at Karachi airport.