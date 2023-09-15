Karachi: Bride’s sister gunned down in wedding ceremony

KARACHI: In a brutal incident, the sister of bride was gunned down in the wedding ceremony in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the incident occurred in the Quaidabad area of Karachi where a man opened fire in a wedding ceremony, killing the bride’s sister and leaving the two others injured.

Police spokesperson said that the firing took place over a personal dispute and the suspect managed to escape the spot of incident.

Furthermore, the injured and dead body were shifted to hospital and the dead body will be handed over to the family after carrying out the formalities.

In a separate incident, unidentified men Friday opened fire at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar, killing two people in what police termed as an apparent killing over personal enmity.

According to police, the incident occurred at a petrol pump at Soldier Bazar block 2 when four assailants on two motorcycles opened fire on two people. “They died on the spot and have been identified as Javed and Musadiq,” they said.

“This apparently shows that the incident involves personal enmity,” the police said while adding that they have recovered spent casings of a 9-mm pistol and will send them for forensic analysis besides also collecting other pieces of evidence from the spot.

The police during the probe also found that one of the victims, Javed Baloch, carried a police card in which he was mentioned as a police inspector.