KARACHI: Former Project Director of the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Yellow Line project, Zameer Ahmed Abbasi, has reportedly gone missing in Lahore, days after being booked in a multi-billion-rupee corruption case.

A kidnapping case has been registered at Lahore’s Defence-C Police Station on the complaint of his father, Muhammad Panah, against unidentified individuals.

According to the FIR, Abbasi, a Grade-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, was in Lahore for personal engagements when the incident occurred. The complainant alleged that on June 12, 2026, between 15 and 20 unidentified individuals arrived at a residence in DHA Phase VIII, Lahore.

The FIR states that some of the individuals were dressed in police uniforms while others were in plain clothes. The suspects allegedly covered their faces and forcibly took Abbasi away at gunpoint.

Muhammad Panah told police that his son has neither been produced before any court nor returned home since the incident. He further stated that a petition has also been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking Abbasi’s recovery and legal action against those responsible.

The development comes days after a corruption case was registered against Abbasi in connection with the Yellow Line BRT project in Karachi. He was accused of misusing his authority by approving an advance payment of Rs8.5 billion to contractors, allegedly in violation of contractual provisions.

According to investigators, the contractors were required to arrange financing through commercial sources, and the advance payment caused substantial financial losses to the Sindh government.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered an FIR against Abbasi, who was serving as Project Director of the Karachi Mobility Project (KMP), along with former Director Procurement Jhaman Das and other officials.

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The case stems from an inquiry conducted by the Chief Minister’s Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team Department (CMIE&ITD) into financial irregularities in the World Bank-assisted Yellow Line BRT project.