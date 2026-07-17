Karachi builder receives Rs50 million extortion demand

KARACHI: Police have registered a case after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a construction site in Karachi before demanding Rs50 million in extortion from a builder, ARY News reported on Friday, citing police.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the case was lodged at the Manghopir Police Station on the complaint of site in-charge Hassan Nauman.

According to the complainant, two suspects riding a motorcycle arrived at the site while work was in progress and opened fire. The FIR states that the assailants, who were dressed in shalwar kameez, allegedly fired with the intention of killing those present.

Despite the attack, the security guard and other staff at the site escaped unharmed.

The complainant further alleged that, following the shooting, a call was received from a foreign telephone number demanding Rs50 million in extortion. The FIR further stated that the caller claimed to be associated with the Lyari Gang War’s Samad Kathiawari group and allegedly threatened to kill the builder if the demand was not met.

Read more: ‘Respond or We Will Shoot’: Extortionists Regroup in Karachi with Bold Threats to Traders

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify and apprehend those responsible. The allegations contained in the FIR are subject to investigation.

On May 17, the owner of a nearby sweet shop was targeted with a demand for Rs 1 million.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper in the Nagan Chowrangi area received an extortion chit demanding Rs 1.5 million.

The threats accompanying these demands have been intensely violent. In one text message, an extortionist warned a businessman: “Respond to my message. If you make any clever moves, we will shoot you.”

In a chilling audio message sent to another trader, an extortionist can be heard saying, “My boys are right behind you.”

Affected shopkeepers in New Karachi have formally lodged complaints with the police, demanding immediate protection and action against the syndicates.