Eyewitness narrates harrowing moments of Karachi building collapse

KARACHI: Eyewitnesses describe the harrowing moment of six-storey residential building collapse in Karachi’s Baghdadi area on Friday, ARY News reported.

At least seven people were dead and eight were injured as the residential building collapsed in the Baghdadi area.

Eyewitnesses narrated the harrowing moment, saying that “It sounded like an earthquake when the building fell, with screams heard as residents scrambled to safety. The condition of the building worsened in last two year, compelling us to relocate from this place.”

As per details, a six-floor building collapsed in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, leaving people trapped under the rubble.

After getting information, the emergency rescue teams reached the spot and operations have been launched at the site. Five individuals including three women have been so far rescued and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Chhipa Welfare spokesperson said five people have lost their lives and at least 20 to 25 people are still trapped under the rubble.

According to rescue authorities, an adjacent building has also sustained structural damage as a result of the collapse.

CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of building collapse in Karachi’s Baghdadi

As per details, the Chief Minister has directed relevant authorities to submit an immediate report on the collapse and ordered rescue teams to expedite efforts to extract victims trapped under the debris.

He instructed that all injured individuals receive immediate medical assistance to ensure their safety and recovery.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the ongoing efforts and has demanded a comprehensive update from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) regarding dilapidated structures across the city.

