At least five dead as multi-storey building collapses in Karachi

Karachi: At least five people were dead and several were injured as a six-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Baghdadi area on Friday, ARY News reported, citing rescue officials.

As per details, a six-floor building collapsed in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, leaving people trapped under the rubble.

After getting information, the emergency rescue teams reached the spot and operations have been launched at the site. Five individuals including three women have been so far rescued and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Chhipa Welfare spokesperson said five people have lost their lives and at least 20 to 25 people are still trapped under the rubble.

According to rescue authorities, an adjacent building has also sustained structural damage as a result of the collapse.

Authorities are continuing search and rescue efforts on the site.

Four days ago, a six-storey residential building in the Kharadar area experienced a partial collapse when the roof of an inter-building corridor gave way. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred when the rooftop water tank collapsed, damaging the staircases and corridor that connected various floors of the building. As a result, several residents were trapped on the third, fourth, and fifth floors.

Rescue officials responded promptly, evacuating the stranded individuals using snorkels and cranes. Authorities confirmed that the building’s structure was compromised due to the force of the falling tank and subsequent structural strain.