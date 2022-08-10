Karachi by-polls: Nomination papers being issued from today

KARACHI: Nomination papers for by election on three National Assembly seats of Karachi vacated after resignation of PTI MNAs being issued from today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

By-election in three NA constituencies in Karachi, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South, will be held on 25th September.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), nomination papers will be received from 10th to 13th August.

The district election commission Malir has so far issued only one nomination paper to PML-N candidate.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 17, while election symbols will be allotted to candidates on August 29, election commission has stated.

The ECP earlier announced that the by-election in nine constituencies of National Assembly will be held on 25th of the next month. The seats of the lower house were vacated after approval of resignations of the PTI MNAs.

The National Assembly constituencies, where by-election announced, include NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faislabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

The ECP has also put a ban on transfer and posting of any officer in in all districts where election schedule has been announced.

