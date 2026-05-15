KARACHI: Authorities have launched a money laundering investigation against the owners and close associates of a call centre located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, following a recent raid by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Investigators have identified Murtaza and Dhani as the principal owners, while records relating to their close associates and alleged frontmen have also been obtained.

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Officials said investigations are under way into the transfer and utilisation of funds generated through the call centre. Authorities are examining financial transactions linked to the operation and gathering relevant records as part of the inquiry.

The suspects’ properties and assets are also being scrutinised. The NCCIA has activated its anti-money laundering unit to assist with the investigation and has reportedly sought details of luxury vehicles and real estate connected to the accused.

Investigators believe the group earned millions of rupees through the call centre operation and invested the proceeds in various businesses. Foreign transactions allegedly linked to the suspects are also under investigation.

Earlier in March, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) successfully busted an illegal call centre operating in Karachi.

As per details, the illegal call centre was operating in a building on Shahrah-e-Faisal. During the action six suspects including the ringleader Nadir and partners Afaq and Ali Raza.

Officials reported that the group impersonated representatives of banks and the Data Settlement Agency to defraud victims. During the raid, sensitive financial data and sophisticated software used in their operations were seized.