343 candidates to take part in Sunday’s cantonment elections in Karachi

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed arrangements for holding elections in cantonment boards of Karachi on Sunday in which 343 candidates including nine women will contest the polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

Regional Commissioner Syed Nadeem Hyder told the media that polling for cantonment boards’ elections will be held in 42 wards of Karachi on Sunday. He said that the election commission completed all arrangements for the upcoming polls.

Hyder said that polling will be continued uninterrupted from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, whereas, all areas in which polling stations are established will be exempted from power shedding on Saturday and Sunday.

According to statistics, 343 candidates including nine women are taking part in the elections of cantonment boards including 238 from different political and religious parties, whereas, 105 independent candidates will also contesting the polls.

The election commission established 287 polling stations and 1,115 booths in 42 wards. As per regulations, election campaigns of the candidates will conclude on Friday night at 12:00 midnight.

There are 466,695 registered voters including 244,317 men and 222,198 women in six cantonment boards of the metropolis.