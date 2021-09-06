Karachi cantonment polls: ECP serves show-cause notice to federal minister

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and federal minister Ali Zaidi over the violation of the election code of conduct ahead of Karachi cantonment boards’ polls, ARY News reported.

A show-cause notice has been served to the Maritime affairs minister over the violation of the election code of conduct and directed to submit his response within 48 hours.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Ali Zaidi ran an election campaign in his constituency and violated the code of conduct by announcing a development package.

Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday stopped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from participating in the PTI election campaign for Karachi cantonment boards’ polls to be held on September 12.

Taking notice of the reports of PTI MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Bilal Ghaffar planning to visit different constituencies, the district returning officer (DRO) warned against violation of the code of conduct.

The local bodies’ elections are set to take place on September 12 in Sindh’s cantonment boards and the political parties have intensified their election campaign.

A total of 84 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive in Karachi ahead of the cantonment board elections that are scheduled on 12 September.

According to details, elections will be held in six cantonment board areas of the city and the authorities have declared 84 polling stations in them as highly sensitive.

Read More: HALEEM ADIL ACCUSES PPP OF USING STATE MACHINERY DURING CANTONMENT BOARDS POLLS

In the Faisal cantonment, 88 polling stations have been established with 18 declared high sensitive and 54 as sensitive. The Korangi cantonment board has 16 highly sensitive stations.

Clifton and Karachi boards have in total 154 polling stations of which 41 are declared highly sensitive and 113 as sensitive. Nine out of 25 polling stations in the Malir cantonment have been declared highly sensitive while 16 are declared sensitive.

The sources said that the process of ballot paper printing for the elections scheduled on 12 September has been completed