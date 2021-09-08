All preparations finalized for Karachi cantonment polls

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized preparations for local government elections on 42 seats of six cantonment boards’ in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Ballot papers printing for election in six Karachi cantonment boards have been completed while electoral material will soon be forwarded to presiding officers.

The ballot papers, total 5,31,700 in number, have been brought to Karachi for the election at six cantonment boards in the port city and two boards in Hyderabad and Pannu Aqil, for the election.

The voters in six cantonment boards of Karachi will elect their representatives on 42 seats while in Hyderabad and Pannu Aqil 11 members of cantonment boards will be elected.

A total of 84 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive in Karachi ahead of the cantonment board elections.

In Faisal Cantonment, 88 polling stations have been established with 18 declared highly sensitive and 54 as sensitive. The Korangi cantonment board has 16 very sensitive polling stations.

Clifton and Karachi boards have in total 154 polling stations of which 41 are declared highly sensitive and 113 as sensitive. Nine out of 25 polling stations in the Malir cantonment have been declared highly sensitive while 16 are declared sensitive.

The local bodies’ elections are set to take place on September 12 in Sindh’s cantonment boards and the political parties have intensified their election campaign.

Major political parties, including PTI, Peoples Party, PML-N and Jamaat Islami, have fielded their candidates for the polls.