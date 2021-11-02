Karachi cash van heist: Plaintiff seeks handing over of recovered cash

KARACHI: Jail officials produced accused of Rs205 million cash van heist at the court of Judicial Magistrate-South on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The complainant of the case has filed a petition for handing over the cash recovered from the accused. “The recovered cash of Rs 37.859200 million is the company’s property,” the complainant said in the plea.

Investigation Officer of the case said that the recovered cash has been sealed adding that the investigation have no objection to hand over the money to the complainant.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Nov. 12.

Police has so far arrested 13 accused in the mega cash heist in Karachi on August 09.

Three persons were arrested from Peshawar for their alleged involvement in Rs205 million heist. An amount of Rs seven million and the car used in the crime were recovered from them.

Earlier, Police had filed interim challan in the court after completion of its investigation of the robbery, adding charges of theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy in the charge sheet.

On August 09, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!