Police team to escort cash van heist suspects to Karachi

PESHAWAR: Three persons arrested in Peshawar for their alleged involvement in Rs205 million cash van heist in Karachi will be brought to the port city to stand trial, ARY News reported.

A police team has arrived in Peshawar from Karachi to escort the suspects to the metropolis.

The Peshawar police said today that the suspects have been shifted to the Central Jail for the time being.

On Sunday, the superintendent of police (SP) Cantt said suspects Salman, Mohammad Sajid and Mohammad Amin were arrested during a raid within the jurisdiction of Peshawar’s Tehkal police station.

He relayed that an amount of Rs7 million and the car used in the crime were recovered from them.

The police official said the suspects planned to invest the looted money in Peshawar, adding that Karachi police had been intimated about the arrests.

ALSO READ: POLICE SUBMIT CHALLAN IN COURT IN RS 205 MILLION CASH VAN HEIST

On August 9, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!