Karachi Cattle Market: Location, date, other major details

In a move to facilitate citizens in observing Sunnah Ibrahimi during the upcoming Islamic festivities, the central market for sacrificial animals in Karachi is scheduled to commence on May 10, 2024, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Catering the needs of the citizens of Karachi, just like last year a dedicated cattle market [sacrificial animal market] will be established at Northern Bypass in Taisar Town.

This market plays a crucial role in fostering economic growth, particularly within Pakistan’s livestock sector, serving as a hub where thousands of traders gather across the country to buy and sell millions of sacrificial animals.

According to details, for this year’s cattle market for sacrificial animals Spanning an area of 1000 acres at Taisar Town Northern Bypass, the market will uphold its tradition of robust security measures, with police and ranger services employed to ensure safety and order.

Meanwhile, it is mandatory for the traders to get a certificate from the Veterinary Department for confirming the health of livestock.