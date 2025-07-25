Sindh notifies end of charged parking in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday notified end of the charged parking in 25 towns of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, Mayor Murtaza Wahab’s vision of free parking across Karachi has been transformed into reality as the Sindh government formally abolished parking fees in all 25 town municipal jurisdictions of the city.

A notification issued by the Local Government Department has placed a complete ban on charging parking fees on public roads throughout Karachi.

According to the notification, parking fees will now only be applicable at designated plazas, private plots, or in specific areas managed by relevant municipal councils in Karachi.

All town municipal corporations have been directed to enforce the order immediately.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had already suspended parking fees on its roads; now the directive has been extended to the 25 towns as well.

The department has also launched an official campaign to implement the order citywide and warned that strict action will be taken against individuals or groups illegally collecting parking charges from citizens.

The notification was issued under the directives of the Chief Minister of Sindh. Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated that the move was taken purely in public interest.

Municipal commissioners have been ordered to ensure full compliance, and failure to do so will lead to disciplinary action, as per the government’s orders.