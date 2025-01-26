Children kidnapping gang busted in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Police have arrested a suspect of kidnappers gang from Surjani Town, involved in the abduction of minor children in metropolis, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused, affiliated with an organized kidnapping group, confessed to kidnapping two children and demanding a ransom of Rs. 1.5 crore from their parents.

According to police officials, the group kidnapped the children on March 26, 2024, by intercepting their school van near FB Area. The accused also snatched the driver’s mobile phone and escaped.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Illegal Arms Act for possessing illegal weapons.

The development came at the time when the family of Sarim a 7-year-old maddrassa student had filed a missing person’s report, fearing abduction, after he failed to return from a nearby madrasa on January 7.

The authorities had conducted an extensive search operation in the apartment complex, searching all 212 flats and checking the building’s four water tanks.

Later, Sarim’s body was found from un underground water tank in his apartment.

His post-mortem report confirmed sexual abuse and murder as a police official confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.

The medical report revealed that Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken while there were also multiple injury marks on the minor boy’s body.

As police search for the killer of the minor boy, his parents staged a protest a day earlier, demanding justice for their son’s murder.

The protesters, including Sarim’s parents, demanded the immediate arrest of the killer and urged the authorities to provide them with justice.