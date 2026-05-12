KARACHI: Alleged high-profile cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky was brought to a court in Karachi without handcuffs, in an apparent protocol.

According to reports, the investigating officer escorted the suspect while walking behind her and guiding the way as she confidently entered the courtroom.

Sources claimed that during custody, the suspect had expressed confidence that she would soon be released.

Police arrested the alleged high-profile narcotics supplier, Pinky, during an intelligence-based operation conducted by Garden Police on the indication of security agencies.

Officials claimed that she was among the country’s most wanted drug traffickers and was allegedly involved in the production and distribution of high-grade cocaine across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Authorities stated that Pinky operated a mobile drug laboratory and was arrested along with a fully functional cocaine production unit. During the raid, police recovered one kilogram of semi-prepared cocaine, more than 15 cocaine capsules, chemical substances including ketamine, ephedrine, methamphetamine and lidocaine, as well as a pistol.

Officials further claimed that the suspect also manufactured premium-quality homemade red wine, several bottles of which were seized during the operation.

Read More: Karachi police arrest cocaine kingpin ‘Anmol alias Pinky’ in IBO

Investigators alleged that Anmol alias Pinky produced expensive variants of cocaine, including so-called “White Coke” and “Golden Coke”, which were reportedly sold at significantly higher prices than ordinary cocaine available in the market.