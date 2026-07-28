Karachi colleges announce new bans

The College Education Department has imposed a ban on the use of tobacco and narcotics across all colleges in Karachi.

According to a notification issued by the department, the ban covers cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, paan and gutka within college premises in Karachi.

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The College Education Department has said the ban would take effect immediately, requiring all colleges to enforce the new rules without delay.

In the notification, college principals have been instructed to ensure that campuses remain free from tobacco and drugs.

Authorities have also written to deputy commissioners, directing them to take measures to prevent the sale of tobacco products and narcotics in areas surrounding colleges.