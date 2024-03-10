Karachi commissioner fines 137 profiteers ahead of Ramzan 2024

Karachi commissioner Saleem Rajput on Sunday fined as many as 137 profiteers in the port city in a crackdown launched ahead of Ramzan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the crackdown was carried out in Karachi’s east, west, south, Malir, Kemari and Korangi districts on the orders of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah.

During the action, the Karachi commissioner fined 137 profiteers Rs800,000. Saleem Rajput vowed to continue the crackdown against profiteers and warned the shopkeepers to sell the commodities at the government fixed rate.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Peshawar on March 11 (tomorrow) for the sighting of Ramzan moon.

The committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, will preside over the meeting, which will commence after the Asr prayers.

Meanwhile, different zonal committee meetings would also convene in their respective domains — to receive and assess moon sighting reports.

If the crescent is sighted, the holy month will begin on March 12 (Tuesday).