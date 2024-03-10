School timing during Ramadan announced

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department on Sunday issued a new order regarding the changes in school timings, during Ramadan, ARY News reported.

The Department of School Education revised the schedule for schools across the province according to which all primary schools will commence classes at 7:30 am and conclude at 11:10 am in the afternoon and 10:05 am on Friday.

According to the official notification, during Ramadan the middle, secondary and higher secondary schools will start at 07:30 am and will conclude at 12:15 and 10:25 am on Friday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Peshawar on March 11 (tomorrow) for the sighting of Ramadan moon.

The committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, will preside over the meeting, which will commence after the Asr prayers.

Meanwhile, different zonal committee’s meetings would also convene in their respective domains — to receive and assess moon sighting reports.

If the crescent is sighted, the holy month will begin on March 12 (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have called on their citizens to look for the Ramadan moon on the evening of March 10.

Ramadan is the month in which the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and the faithful observe the ninth month of the Islamic calendar with prayers and fasting.

During Ramazan, Muslims fast from sunrise (Fajr) to sunset (Maghreb).