Karachi commissioner forbids dumping waste, littering around nullahs

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh has on Friday forbid turning nullahs’ surroundings across the city into dumpsters for at least two months till the monsoon has passed after the Solid Waste Management Department recommended bringing changes amid its drive to clean the drains, ARY News reported.

According to a notification released today, the commissioner has put a ban on dumping the waste on these sites amid a massive exercise being carried out by the provincial government to clean these nullahs of sludge and solid waste during monsoon.

Every year, it says, the choking of these nullahs due to dumping waste in it, they overflow causing “emergency situation during the monsoon season”.

The city commissioner has thus imposed a complete ban on “littering, throwing garbage and dumping debris” in and around the nullahs “by waste pickers, scavengers and recyclers and by any other person”. This ban is to stay till September 28 and failing to abide by this will entail criminal proceedings against the violators.

Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code will be moved against violators of section 144 of the Criminal procedure code being imposed by the city commissioner.

Cleaning of sewerage drains underway in Islamabad

Separately today from Islamabad where recent rains flooded its sector due to overflowing of Lai Nullah into Sector E-11, the staff of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have become active in cleaning the sewerage drains.

Assistant Commissioner Islamabad, Abdullah said that cleaning of sewerage drains is underway in full swing, while blockages have been removed.

Korang and Swan drains are being cleared currently in the wake of the current monsoon spell. During the drive, life jackets were also provided to the residents of E-11