Karachi continues to record highest Covid positivity rate

KARACHI: Karachi continues to witness an alarming increase in daily Covid-19 cases during the fifth wave of the pandemic fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

Sources at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) relayed that the highest positivity ratio of infections was recorded in the port city in the last 24 hours at 40.91 per cent, followed by 27.99 in Peshawar, 26.89pc in Muzaffarabad, and 26.54pc in Hyderabad.

Rawalpindi witnessed an infection rate of 13.09pc, Mardan 12.59pc, Lahore 11.30pc, Naushera 10.89pc, Abbottabad 10.61pc, Islamabad 10.59pc, Gilgit 9.89 per cent, Diamer 8.70pc, Quetta 8.32pc, Sargodha 8.13pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur 7.29pc, Bahawalpur 6.67pc, Multan 5.26pc, and Faisalabad 4.62pc.

Pakistan logged as many as 5,196 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 51,063 samples were tested, out of which 5,196 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 10.17pc as compared to yesterday’s 12.81 per cent.

Fifteen more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 29,137. The number of critical patients rose to 1,293 as compared to yesterday’s 1,113.

