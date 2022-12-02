Karachi cop killing: Shells found at crime scene match Khurram Nisar’s pistol

KARACHI: In a major development in the Karachi cop, Abdul Rehman’s killing case, the shells found from the crime scene have matched the prime suspect Khurram Nisar’s pistol, ARY News reported on Friday.

A Karachi policeman was killed in a firing by a Swedish-Pakistani citizen that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car, last week.

The investigation team also recovered a 9mm pistol and six rounds from the vehicle, whereas, the officials also found a number plate of another vehicle.

Prior to the seizure of the suspect’s vehicle, Karachi police arrested two facilitators of Khurram Nisar who helped him to flee abroad.

Read more: POLICE ARREST TWO SUSPECTS IN KARACHI COP MURDER CASE

In the forensic report, the shells found at the crime scene matched the pistol of Khurram Nisar.

Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, fled to Sweden. The killing of a policeman in DHA Phase V took place around 12 o’clock at night.

The police, in a statement, said that the suspect checked in at the airport at around 4:11 am. The police contacted the airport authorities in this regard at 4:30 am.

Comments