Karachi cop murder case: DIG South forms probe committee

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Irfan Baloch has formed a probe committee over the murder of a Karachi cop Ismail who had allegedly been killed by his brother and nephews, ARY News reported on Monday.

DIG South Irfan Baloch told the media that it was apparently a property dispute in which a Karachi cop was brutally killed by his brother and nephews in Lyari. He added that the policeman received seven bullets in the gun attack.

Another CCTV footage of the murder incident has also surfaced in which the brother and nephews of the slain cop can be seen. One of the accused wearing a cap initiated the firing at the gate of the cop’s house.

Later, the elder brother and his sons were seen continuously firing at the house before torching the slain cop’s motorcycle.

Irfan Baloch said a special team has been constituted to arrest the accused. He detailed that raids were conducted on three locations and the culprits will be arrested soon.

Police officials said that the prime suspect Bakht Zaman along with his children has fled. They added that Ismail and his brother had a property dispute and they also fought in 2020. A case was also lodged over a property dispute in Swat and Gulistan Colony.

Earlier, a police constable namely Ismail had been killed in Lyari’s Chakiwara area a few days ago.

In another development today, police registered the case against the cop’s killing over the complaint of his wife. Five persons including the slain cop’s brother Bakht Zaman and nephews were nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

Police said that Bakht Zaman had filed a ‘fake case’ against Ismail at the Chakiwara police station.