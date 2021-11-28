Karachi cop succumbs to bullet wound in gunfight with suspects

KARACHI: In a harrowing gunfight Sunday between the cops and alleged six dacoits, mugging people on the streets in the Galla Mandi area of Landhi, at least one personnel has plunged to death after taking a bullet in his leg that caused immense blood loss, ARY News reported.

The police party reached the scene where mugging was taking place in real-time, said the officials. The encounter with the suspects ensued a gunfight that left one cop, identified as one Hamza, injured with a bullet wound, the police added. Hamza later succumbed to the wound-led damages.

We could not respond to their ambush with direct firing provided the hazard of passersby, taking advantage of which the suspects fled abandoning their motorcycle, the statement said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi District said the area is being cordoned off to search the suspects.

Following the news of the cop’s demise, the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi has taken notice of the event and directed the police force to expedite the probe and to find the suspects immediately.

Man held for impersonating senior police officer in Lahore

Separately today from Lahore’s law and order scene, police officials arrested a man posing as a senior police officer after his vehicle with illegal lights and tinted glasses was stopped for identification purposes.

Police said that the accused man had also possessed a police diary and file which were placed on the vehicle’s dashboard. After probing into his claims, the police arrested the man for impersonating a police officer.

