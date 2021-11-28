Man held for impersonating senior police officer in Lahore

LAHORE: Police officials have arrested a man posing as a senior police officer after his vehicle with illegal lights and tinted glasses was stopped for identification purposes, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that the accused man had also possessed a police diary and file which were placed on the vehicle’s dashboard. After probing into his claims, the police arrested the man for impersonating a police officer.

The man was jailed after the registration of a case against him at Mozang police station.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore praised the action of the patrolling officer besides announcing to award a cash prize and appreciation certification.

On November 25, two men had been held for impersonating sensitive agency’s officers in separate actions in Karachi.

The patrolling officials of the Preedy police station had arrested a suspicious man near Shahrah-e-Liaquat. It was learnt that the policemen stopped a suspicious man near Shahrah-e-Liaquat who introduced himself as an officer of the sensitive institution.

During the inspection, it emerged that the accused man was a fake officer. The arrested man was identified as Aijaz Ali Babar. Police officials had said that a case was lodged and an investigation is underway against the accused.

In another action, a police team had arrested a man impersonating a sensitive agency’s officer from Keamari. It emerged that the accused was involved in extorting dozens of citizens by posing as an officer of a sensitive agency.

The arrested man was identified as Aqib Shahid who is a terminated employee of a government institution.

Police had revealed that Shahid was arrested earlier for posing as an officer. Police had said that they are interrogating the accused who was a wanted criminal for a long time.

