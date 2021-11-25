Two held for impersonating sensitive agency’s officers in Karachi

KARACHI: Two men have been held for impersonating sensitive agency’s officers in separate actions in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The patrolling officials of the Preedy police station arrested a suspicious man near Shahrah-e-Liaquat. It was learnt that the policemen stopped a suspicious man near Shahrah-e-Liaquat who introduced himself as an officer of the sensitive institution.

During the inspection, it emerged that the accused man was a fake officer. The arrested man was identified as Aijaz Ali Babar. Police officials said that a case was lodged and an investigation is underway against the accused.

In another action, a police team arrested a man impersonating a sensitive agency’s officer from Keamari. It emerged that the accused was involved in extorting dozens of citizens by posing as an officer of a sensitive agency.

The arrested man was identified as Aqib Shahid who is a terminated employee of a government institution.

Police said that several cases had been filed against the accused, whereas, Aqib Shahid had also made fake promises for marrying different girls.

Moreover, Shahid had also been held earlier for posing as an officer. Police said that they are interrogating the accused who was a wanted criminal for a long time.

