Karachi cops looted near police station

Street crimes are rising in the port city with every passing day and no one is safe from the robbers these days, including policemen. 

In an unusual incident, two Karachi cops were lotted near Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. The incident took place on June 13 in a street near to Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station in Karachi.

According to police, dacoits took away two pistols and a motorcycle from the two cops including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable. The case of the looting has not been registered yet.

Upon contact, the Gulshan police said they have identified the robbers and will recover the valuables soon that’s why they have not registered the case.

Earlier, robbers looted a family who was at their doorsteps in Uzair Abad block 8 Karachi.

As per details, the family members were standing on the door steps when the robbers looted them.

The CCTV footage shows a man and woman were outside their home when two armed men riding a bike came near them and took mobile phones, cash and other valuable items.

