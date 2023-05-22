Karachi: Robbers loot family outside home

KARACHI: Robbers looted a family who were at their doorsteps in Uzair Abad block 8 Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the family members were standing on the door steps when the robbers looted them.

The CCTV footage shows a man and woman were outside their home when two armed men riding a bike came near them and took mobile phones, cash and other valuable items.

The robbery incident took place yesterday and the robbers were wearing mask and cap to hide their identity.

Earlier, eight armed robbers took away cash and gold ornaments worth more than Rs7 million from a house in Karachi’s Scheme 33 area.

According to details, eight armed robbers broke into house of a businessman in Karachi’s Scheme 33 area and took the family hostage at gunpoint.

The police said some robbers stood guard over the hostage family, others ransacked the house and looted Rs90,000 in cash 35 tolas of gold worth over Rs7 million and a 9mm pistol.

On April 3, Karachi police claimed to have shot dead three robbers who stormed a house in Korangi for dacoity.