Robbers take away jewellery, cash worth millions

KARACHI: Eight armed robbers took away cash and gold ornaments worth more than Rs7 million from a house in Karachi’s Scheme 33 area, ARY News reported.

According to details, eight armed robbers broke into house of a businessman in Karachi’s Scheme 33 area and took the family hostage at gunpoint.

The police said some robbers stood guard over the hostage family, others ransacked the house and looted Rs90,000 in cash 35 tolas of gold worth over Rs7 million and a 9mm pistol.

In a statement, the victims said that the robbers tied all the family members with the chair and also tortured them over resisting.

A case has been registered at Sohrab Goth police station and while the police have launched an investigation after acquiring the CCTV footage.

Last week, Unidentified robbers looted almost Rs50.94 million from a builder in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area – the biggest robbery of the current year.

In the CCTV video, the accused robbers can be seen blocking the way of the victim by overtaking his car on the main road.

In the report filed with the police, the builder – named Raheel – said that the accused fled after stealing his car and over Rs50 million. Meanwhile, police officials have found the car in the Gulistan-e-Johar area and launched further investigation into the incident.

