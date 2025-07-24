Karachi couple arrested for robbing foreigners

KARACHI: Karachi police have detained a couple accused of being involved in robbing homes of foreign nationals in the luxurious Clifton area, ARY News reported.

The couple allegedly used false appearances to enter the residences, with the wife pretending as a domestic worker to accumulate information and commit robberies in Clifton.

According to SSP Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada, the Malir City Police arrested the Karachi couple robbing foreigners after they received a clue.

The main suspect, Muhammad Fayyaz, was detained within the authority of Clifton Police Station.

Fayyaz, during the interrogation, admitted that his wife was aggressively involved in the criminal operations.

The Karachi couple robbing foreigners allegedly robbed multiple residential locations and stole assets worth millions of rupees.

The interrogation revealed that the wife would get employment as a housemaid, gather details about the household, and ease the robbery.

The case against the Karachi couple robbing foreigners has been registered at Clifton Police Station based on the complaint of one of the victims.

Investigations are underway to find the complete range of the couple’s doings and whether other collaborators were involved.

These robberies in Clifton have highlighted issues about the safety of foreigners residing in Karachi.

Officials have encouraged residents to perform thorough background checks before hiring domestic staff.

The suspect couple is likely to be confronted with several charges, including theft, criminal conspiracy, and impersonation.

