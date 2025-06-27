Karachi PECHS robbery: Over Rs 130 MLN stolen by fake FIA officers

KARACHI: In the recent Karachi PECHS robbery, a group of criminals pretending to be fake FIA officers performed a carefully orchestrated robbery, taking away with over Rs 130 million in cash and other valuables, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the robbery occurred in the upscale PECHS Block 2 area of Karachi.

The police authorities reported that the suspects, two men and three women who were dressed in burqas (masks), arrived at the home of a local showroom owner around 3:30 AM in a black car.

One of the men was wearing a uniform that was almost like the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA), complete with a monogram. He waved a pistol to force the homeowner to allow entry into his home.

As they entered, the fake FIA officers forced residents to open the inner doors and continued to rob the bedroom safe. They filled Rs 130 million in cash in their bags, along with 20 luxury watches, a smart watch, nine mobile phones, and two laptops.

The entire robbery was recorded on CCTV, clearly showing the masked suspects looting. The turning point came when one of the stolen iPhones remained traceable due to its active location services.

Acting quickly, police followed the device to a private hotel, where they arrested two brothers and two sisters believed to be involved in the Karachi PECHS robbery. The suspects are currently in police custody under physical remand for further investigation.

The FIR has been registered at Ferozabad Police Station against the fake FIA officers, and officials are continuing their efforts to recover the stolen assets and identify any additional accomplices.

This Karachi PECHS robbery has not only raised serious concerns about the ease with which criminals can impersonate law enforcement officers, but also has upset Karachi citizens, prompting calls for stricter verification procedures and public awareness.