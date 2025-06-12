Two robbers killed in Karachi shoot out

KARACHI: Two robbers were killed and another was taken into custody in injured condition after shoot out with police in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, a fierce exchange of fire broke out between Shahrah-e-Faisal police and armed robbers on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road late last night.

According to police officials, two robbers were killed on the spot while a third was injured and taken into custody.

The suspects were reportedly looting citizens when they opened fire upon spotting the police. In the retaliatory fire, two were shot dead instantly.

Authorities recovered three pistols, stolen mobile phones, and two motorcycles from the suspects. The identification process of the killed robbers is currently underway.

Read more: Watch: Robbers loot citizens in broad daylight in Karachi’s Jauhar

Earlier, Karachi police busted a gang of dacoits who carried out multiple robberies while impersonating police officers.

Acting on a tip-off, Korangi police raided a location and arrested five suspects. Police uniforms and weapons were seized from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Ali Imran Sheikh, Waqar, Aneel, Dheeraj, and Farzoq Shah. They confessed to carrying out several dacoities in different areas of Karachi.

According to SSP Korangi Tariq Nawaz, the gang would pose as policemen, wearing official uniforms and carrying wireless sets, to gain entry into houses and commit robberies.

This isn’t the first time dacoits have used police uniforms to commit crimes in Karachi as last year in October, foreigners from Poland were robbed at gunpoint by men dressed in police uniforms in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality.