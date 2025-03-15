Watch: Robbers loot citizens in broad daylight in Karachi’s Jauhar

KARACHI: A video of a daylight robbery in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area went viral, where two motorcyclists snatched mobile phones from youngsters sitting outside a shop, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred just minutes before Iftar, showing the rising cases of robbery in Karachi during the holy month of Ramadan.

The CCTV footage shows the robbers fleeing the scene within seconds, after mobile phones from both citizens. Police have stated that an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.

This incident is not an isolated one, as there has been a surge in daylight robberies and looting incidents in Karachi during Ramadan.

Read More: Gang of dacoits impersonating police officers busted in Karachi

Earlier, Karachi police busted a gang of dacoits who carried out multiple robberies while impersonating police officers.

Acting on a tip-off, Korangi police raided a location and arrested five suspects. Police uniforms and weapons were seized from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Ali Imran Sheikh, Waqar, Aneel, Dheeraj, and Farzoq Shah. They confessed to carrying out several dacoities in different areas of Karachi.

According to SSP Korangi Tariq Nawaz, the gang would pose as policemen, wearing official uniforms and carrying wireless sets, to gain entry into houses and commit robberies.

This isn’t the first time dacoits have used police uniforms to commit crimes in Karachi as last year in October, foreigners from Poland were robbed at gunpoint by men dressed in police uniforms in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality.