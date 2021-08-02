No FIR, only complaint on people violating Covid restrictions: Karachi court

KARACHI: The Karachi city court has on Monday prevented the police from booking people on FIRs when they are found violating COVID-19 restrictions and has directed them to only file a written complaint on them instead, ARY News reported.

With abounding cases piled up in courts for the same reason that people were booked on violating from among the many restrictions put in place by the government, the court has reprimanded police and directed them to stop lodging FIRs on them.

Anyone disregarding the imposition of Section 144 is not to be booked, court reminded the police of its earlier instructions. The judicial magistrate gave police the dressing down for not following orders.

The court further warned police of actions against them while ordering a release of those detained in violations of Covid restrictions.

11 sizable vaccination centers run 24/7 in Karachi now

Separately from Karachi, the health department of Sindh has made 10 large vaccination centers operational round the clock keeping in mind the rise in Covid cases as the pandemic launches into fourth wave and the resulting concern among masses and administrations alike for getting vaccinated.