Over 26pc COVID positivity ratio in Karachi alarms Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was on Tuesday alarmed after he was briefed that the COVID positivity ratio in Karachi has gone beyond 26 percent, ARY NEWS reported.

The briefing was given during a meeting of the COVID Task Force headed by Murad Ali Shah and attended by provincial government officials, ministers, Rangers, and other concerned authorities.

Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi while briefing the meeting said that the overall positivity ratio in Sindh province has reached 12.7 percent with Karachi reporting a ratio of 26.32 percent on July 26.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the positivity ratio in Karachi was at 20.72 percent on July 24 and jumped to 24.82 percent on July 25.

“This is an alarming situation as cases are witnessing a spike,” he said adding that even Hyderabad, the second most populous city of the province, is reporting a 10 percent positivity ratio.

Murad Ali Shah said that in July 362 people have died of COVID-19 and of them, 64 percent-233 people- had died after being put on ventilators.

“We have 686 ICU beds across the Sindh province with ventilators,” the chief minister said while pointing out how rising cases could lead to their shortage.