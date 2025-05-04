Over 300 Qingqi rickshaws seized as crackdown intensifies in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised Qingqi rickshaws in Karachi, seizing over 300 rickshaws and arresting their drivers for violating the provincial ban, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Sharjeel Memon said that Qingqi rickshaws are banned on 11 major roads in the city due to their obstruction of traffic and potential danger to public safety.

The enforcement drive, which began on 16 April, has so far resulted in the confiscation of over 300 rickshaws.

The minister added that an operation is also underway against vehicles with fancy number plates and tinted windows, with 515 such vehicles seized to date.

Sharjeel Memon further revealed that a broader crackdown on substandard transport has been ongoing since 9 April.

As part of this campaign, 67,731 motorcycles have been impounded, and recommendations have been made to cancel the registration of 271,925 vehicles. Additionally, the registration of 491 vehicles has been temporarily suspended, with release conditions imposed.

Legal action has been taken against violators, with 104 FIRs filed. One case was registered for reckless and high-speed driving, and 33 for blocking public roads. Meanwhile, traffic police have issued challans to 7,069 vehicles.

Earlier, a strict ban was enforced on the movement of unauthorised rickshaws on 11 major roads in Karachi, effective immediately.

According to reports, the decision was taken on the recommendation of the DIG Traffic and enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The order states that One Plus Two and One Plus Four motor cab rickshaws are prohibited from operating on key Karachi roads for two months from 15th April to 14th June 2025.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The roads where rickshaw operations are now banned include Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, and other critical city routes.

The ban also applies to areas around prominent locations such as Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine and Stadium Road.

Officials stated that these unauthorised and self-assigned rickshaw routes were causing major traffic disruptions and safety concerns in Karachi. The decision aims to ease traffic flow and prevent road accidents.