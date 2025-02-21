Karachi man’s murder mystery solved

KARACHI: A woman in Karachi has been arrested for ‘killing’ her husband in connivance with her friend, ARY News reported citing police.

The victim, Muhammad Afzal, was killed on February 11 with a sharp-edged weapon in Hajji Zakaria Goth, the police said

Initially, the police took the victim’s wife into custody for questioning, based on suspicion. During the investigation, the woman confessed to the crime, revealing that she had planned and executed the murder with the help of her friend, Muhammad Waqas.

According to the police, the woman and Muhammad Waqas had met on a social media platform, and their online friendship eventually led to the planning of the murder.

According to police, Muhammad Waqas, along with an accomplice, carried out the killing. The police have arrested both the wife and Waqas, and further investigation is underway.

In a similar heinous crime last year, a woman ‘axed’ to death her husband over a family dispute in Karim Baistkhel area of Bannu.

According to Mandan police, the woman, named Sultana Bibi, attacked her husband, Mohammad Roshan, 40, with an axe, killing him on the spot.

They said the attacker fled the place and the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The officials said they had registered a case against the killer on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Gul Sher Khan.