Karachi crime rate reduces by 32 percent in eight-month of 2025: claims Police Chief

Karachi: Karachi Police Chief, additional Inspector General (AIG), Javed Alam Odho has claimed that rate of grave crimes reduced by 32 percent in Karachi during the first eight month of 2025 from January to August.

Holding a presser today at Karachi Police headquarter, the Karachi Police Chief apprised that the 30 percent declined reported in the murder rates while street crime fell by 16 percent.

The AIG informed that 20 percent reduction witnessed in robberies whereas car theft decreased by nine percent.

Additionally, as many as 2452 criminals were arrested in the various police actions across the city while 62 abducted persons were recovered, he apprised.

He informed that the 49 percent cases of ransom were resolved while 55 percent kidnapped persons were recovered.

On the other hand, 94 criminals were killed and 626 injured while 611 were arrested in the police encounters conducted across the metropolis, he added.

The Police Chief said that 212 persons were arrested during snap checking whereas 1859 were nabbed in the search operations.

He informed that 62 inter-districts groups were apprehended while 23 vehicles were recovered in several actions of the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC).

The police detected 53 percent cases of the drugs selling. While 70 percent perpetrators were taken into custody, he informed adding a worth of staggering Rs 11 billion drugs were recovered, he said.

According to the Police Chief, police registered 1213 cases of street crimes while 5149 muggers were arrested.

He informed that as a whole as many as 34, 152 cases were lodged while at least 18,125 cases were decided.

The AIG claimed that the police overall performance improved by 39 percent.

The Police Chief apprised that the targeting of police personnel have started in the city once again.