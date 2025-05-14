13-year-old boy’s tortured body found at Karachi madrasa

KARACHI: The tortured body of a 13-year-old boy, who was strangled to death after being rape, was found in a madrasa in Karachi’s Gadap Town, ARY News reported citing police.

According to details, the mutilated body of the boy, identified as 13-year-old Mujeeb ur Rahman, was found at the madrasa in Gadap Town near Super Highway. The boy was subjected to sexual assault before being killed by strangulation, according to police initial investigation.

The postmortem at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital also confirmed that the boy had been tortured and raped, the police said and added that two individuals, including the madrasa teacher, have been taken into custody for questioning.

The deceased boy’s family said that Mujeeb ur Rahman had been studying in the madrasa for three years and had previously complained multiple times about physical abuse by the teacher.

They asked the authorities concerned to immediately arrest the culprits. Mujeeb ur Rehman’s brother alleged that the boy had been sexually abused, noting a similar complaint filed five months ago.

The boy’s brother said that three to four individuals, including the teacher are involved in this heinous act, calling for severe punishment.