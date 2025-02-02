Missing Karachi trader found dead

KARCHI: A Karachi trader who went missing on January 29, found dead from Do Darya area of the city on Sunday, ARY News reported citing police.

The body of Asif Kamal, a trader of Star Mobile Market in Karachi’s Saddar, was found brutally murdered in Do Darya, the police reported.

Asif, had gone missing on January 29 after leaving his residence in Landhi for work.

A missing person’s report was filed by his family after an extensive search, and a case of alleged kidnapping was registered at the Landhi police station on February 1.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Asif’s disappearance and murder.

Separately, at least 12 children have gone missing or allegedly kidnapped in Karachi since December 2024, with some being recovered and others still missing.

Accordingto a report obtained by ARY News from the Karachi police, three children went missing from the West Zone including Sarim, a minor from North Karachi who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. However, a child who went missing from Gulbahar was recovered.

In the East Zone, six children went missing, including a two-year-old Kaneez from Gulistan-e-Jouhar who is still not recovered. Two children who went missing from Super Highway were recovered, while three children from Zaman Town and Shah Latif were also recovered.

In the South Zone, three children went missing, including a four-year-old child from Shaeedabad whose whereabouts are still unknown.