Suspect arrested for ‘killing’ youth who returned for father’s funeral

KARACHI: Karachi Police claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly for killing a youth, who had returned from Saudi Arabia for his father’s funeral, on robbery resistance.

The incident occurred in Orangi Town when the citizen named Jibran was shot dead allegedly by the suspect identified as Jibran during a robbery.

A two-and-a-half-year-old child was also injured in the incident.

According to police, the arrested suspect confessed to the murder during interrogation and admitted to several other crimes.

The injured child’s father also identified Parvez as the culprit, according to police officials.

A disturbing surge in killings on robbery resistance has gripped Karachi once as around 50 citizens have been shot dead by dacoits in 2025 so far.

A citizen in Karachi thwarted a robbery attempt in a thrilling showdown, exchanging gunfire with masked robbers.

The incident occurred in Block II of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar when the citizen, returning home with cash from a bank, was pursued by armed robbers who demanded money at gunpoint.

A video the incident has emerged, in which the citizen can be seen resisting and firing back with his pistol, causing the robbers to retreat.

The confrontation unfolded with both—the citizen and robber—exchanging shots captured on video.

According to police, no injuries were reported as the robbers fled after the failed attempt. Despite the incident, the citizen has not yet filed a report, the police added.