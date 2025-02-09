Stray bullet kills Karachi toddler girl

KARACHI: In a heartbreaking incident occurred in Karachi’s Lyari area, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl lost her life to after being hit by stray bullet, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the toddler victim was playing on the rooftop of her building when a bullet from an unknown direction struck her head, resulting in her tragic demise.

The police have transferred the body to Civil Hospital for further investigation. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, but the source of the gunshot remains unknown.

In a similar incident in January last year, a minor girl was killed after sustaining a stray bullet inside her home in Mominabad area of Karachi.

The deceased girl was identified as six-year-old Aqsa Khalid. Her father said that at the time of the incident, they were having a meal inside their home. “Suddenly, my daughter was hit with a bullet in the head,” the father added.

She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead. The deceased girl was a student of KG-I and her father is a driver by profession.