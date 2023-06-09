Karachi CTD arrests wanted criminal after 29 years

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a raid on University Road in Karachi, resulting in the apprehension of a wanted police officer in connection with a 29-year-old murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

Chaudhry Safdar, the in-charge of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), has reported that a wanted police officer named Ghulam Hussain, murdered his opponent on Anwar Road, using a government-issued SMG back in 1994.

However, the law enforcement team was successful in apprehending the culprit promptly after the incident. However, the culprit Ghulam Hussain obtained bail from the court and become a fugitive.

Meanwhile, the District and Session Court Sukkur, after hearing the case, delivered a verdict and awarded death sentencing to Hussain for his heinous crime.

Ghulam Hussain, who joined the police force in 1990, was appointed at Baiji Sharif Sukkur police station in 1994 when the incident took place, while the motive behind the murder is not clear till now.

Following his arrest in Karachi, Ghulam Hussain was immediately handed over to the relevant police authorities for further action.