KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in a joint intelligence-based operation with federal security agencies, has foiled a major terrorist plot in Karachi and arrested two alleged highly trained militants linked to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

According to a CTD Sindh spokesperson, the suspects were identified as Mujahid Baloch and Fareed Baloch, alias Zakir.

The spokesperson said the suspects had received specialized reconnaissance and communications training at BLA camps and were ‘gathering intelligence’ on sensitive installations in Karachi to pass on to the militant outfit. They were also accused of attempting to establish a network targeting law enforcement agencies.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects had been operating in Karachi on the direct instructions of absconding BLA commanders Sajid Baloch and Bashir Zeb to carry out acts of sabotage.

During the operation, authorities recovered four kilograms of explosive material, detonators, prima cord and a large quantity of ball bearings, which officials said were intended for use in terrorist activities.

Read more: BLA behind attack on Karachi family in Balochistan: govt

Cases have been registered against the suspects under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

CTD officials said the scope of the investigation has been expanded and further arrests are expected as special teams continue raids to apprehend other alleged facilitators linked to the network.

Earlier, Balochistan government spokesperson for the Home Department, Babar Khan Yousafzai, said that the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which the government also refers to as Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan (FAH), was behind the recent attack on a Karachi family in the Dasht area of Kech district.

The incident occurred in June when a Karachi businessman was killed and his wife was critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

According to police, the family was returning to Karachi after spending two days in Quetta when they reportedly lost their way after following Google Maps and entered the remote Khand area of Dasht.