Karachi customs foils bid to smuggle counterfeit currency

KARACHI: The customs authorities at Jinnah International Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle counterfeit dirhams to Sharjah, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The airport customs officials thwarted an attempt to smuggle counterfeit dirhams and claimed to have recovered fake AED 100,000 after taking a passenger into custody.

The customs officials in a statement revealed that the passenger identified as Mahad – traveling to Sharjah on a foreign airline flight – was stopped over suspicion and searched by the relevant authorities at the international departure terminal.

The airport customs authorities arrested the passenger after recovering the counterfeit currency which was concealed at the bottom of his traveling bag.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant charges has been lodged against the accused man.

Last month, customs officials foiled a smuggling attempt from a passenger who arrived at Lahore airport.

According to the details, the customs authorities intercepted a passenger – who reached Lahore International Airport from Sharjah – and seized a cache of 65 mobile phones worth more than Rs 1.5 billion in his possession.

The customs officials immediately arrested the individual and initiated legal proceedings against him.