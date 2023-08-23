26.9 C
Customs seizes non-duty paid goods in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs on Wednesday failed bid to smuggle non-duty paid goods from Quetta to Karachi, ARY News reported۔

According to details, smuggled goods were being smuggled to Karachi from a passenger bus from Quetta via Hub River Road.

The customs team on a tip of, searched the passenger bus and recovered non-duty-paid goods.

The recovered items include 170 kg of betel nuts, 10 cartons of cigarettes, 10 cartons of chocolate, 20 cartons of dry milk and 45 bundles of gas pipes.

An investigation has been initiated into the smuggling bid after registration of case in Medina Colony police station.

Earlier, Pakistan Customs impounded 67 non-duty paid vehicles in an action against the smugglers in Quetta.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to curb smuggling, Pakistan Customs seized 67 non-customs paid vehicles, sugar and fertilizer worth Rs336 million approximately.

